VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Seventeen-year-old Alphonso Davies scored his first career Major League Soccer goal and set up another by striker Kei Kamara in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Sunday in the opener for both teams.

Davies, who doesn't turn 18 until November but is already in his third season with the Whitecaps, scored in the 70th minute off a pass from Cristian Techera. Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush got his fingers on the ball, but it rolled into the net.

Kamara opened the scoring seven minutes earlier on a header. Acquired in an offseason trade from New England, Kamara was mobbed by his teammates and made the sign of a heart to the cheering crowd of 27,837 at BC Place Stadium.

Matteo Mancosu scored in the 81st minute for Montreal.