A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of having been the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 22-year-old pedestrian last weekend, St. Paul police said Wednesday.

Taressa D. Wilson-Snyder of St. Paul was in the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Desoto Street about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she was run over, police say. She was found down the block between Clark Street and Desoto, suggesting that the vehicle that hit her was heading west on Maryland.

Wilson-Snyder was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died.

On Tuesday, police said they were looking for a 1996 to 1998 red Honda Odyssey van in relation to the case. That vehicle was recovered, police said Wednesday.

In a tweet, they thanked people who called to offer tips in the case. “The information received was pivotal in helping move this investigation forward,” they said.

The case will be presented to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for likely charges, police said.

STAFF REPORT