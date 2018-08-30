ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian state media are reporting that a military helicopter has crashed and killed all 18 people on board, including two children.
Police official Aschalew Alemu tells the Ethiopian News Agency that the crash occurred Thursday morning in the Oromia region. The helicopter was traveling from the eastern city of Dire Dawa to an air base in Bishoftu town southeast of the capital Addis Ababa.
Aschalew says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports that 15 military personnel and three civilians are dead.
