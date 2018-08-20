MULGA, Ala. — More than a dozen dogs have been rescued from an apparent dog-fighting operation where Alabama authorities found 11 dog skulls.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com that deputies responding to a complaint Sunday morning were met by a juvenile carrying an injured dog and could hear what sounded like dogs fighting in the woods behind a home.
Christian says deputies found 17 pit bulls, four of whom had injuries that were indicative of dog-fighting. In addition to recovering at least 11 dog skulls, investigators found a ring with fresh blood inside.
A 42-year-old man who wasn't immediately identified was taken into custody pending formal charges.
Animal control has taken custody of the dogs.
