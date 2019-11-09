WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida say two Disney workers and a former assistant principal at a middle school were among 17 arrested in a child porn sting.

In a news release , Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday that the 17 men arrested range in age from 19 to 77.

Authorities say 52-year-old Walt Disney World Resorts janitor Donald Durr of Davenport had images of child porn on an electronic tablet.

Investigators say 40-year-old Brett Kinney of Lake Alfred told officers he had an addiction to child pornography and worked as a guest experience manager at Disney World.

In a statement, Disney says Kinney is no longer employed by the company and Durr is on unpaid leave.

It's unclear if either has an attorney who could comment on the charges.