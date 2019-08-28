NEW YORK — A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.
On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted , "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead."
She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on the way to New York. They are expected to step off the boat at a marina in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.
The teenager refused to fly to avoid a plane's gas emissions. Action against climate change has been a theme of protests she's led in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.
She is also set to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar: U.S. 'losing our moral high ground' on immigration
Community forum in south Minneapolis followed day of fresh turmoil for her.
National
16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed Atlantic
A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.
Politics
Rep. Omar denies affair claim in D.C. doctor's divorce filing
It's the latest in a long string of controversies facing the former one-term state legislator who catapulted to the national political spotlight.
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar holds forum on immigration
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Tuesday held a community forum on immigration to discuss Department of Homeland Security's current practices for detention and deportation of migrants.
National
Deutsche Bank has tax returns sought in Congressional probe
President Donald Trump's longtime bank revealed Tuesday that it has tax records Congress is seeking in its investigation of the president's finances.