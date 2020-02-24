INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old Indianapolis youth was charged Monday with murder as an adult for allegedly fatally shooting two teenage siblings.
Lometreus Sanders faces two counts of murder, dangerous possession of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license, court records state.
Sanders is charged in the Aug. 23 slayings of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson, at their home in an apartment complex on the city's far east side.
Sanders, who was 15 at the time of the slayings, initially was charged in juvenile court days after the slaying. He was waived to adult court on Thursday.
Online court records do not list an attorney for Sanders.
