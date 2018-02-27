CHICAGO — Sixteen inmates have been indicted on mob action charges after authorities say they were involved in a fight at a Chicago jail.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced the charges Monday. He says the fight occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the maximum security housing tier of the county's sprawling jail.
Video of the fight was captured on surveillance cameras.
Dart says two inmates were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, which included puncture wounds. Others were treated at the jail. None of the injuries was considering life-threatening.
Authorities say they recovered a homemade weapon after the fight.
