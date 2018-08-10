FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sixteen people have been charged in a major drug trafficking ring in eastern Wisconsin.

Authorities say 127 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine, worth $9.6 million, was distributed in the Fond du Lac area with the conspiracy stretching south to Milwaukee and beyond.

During a news conference Thursday, state Attorney General Brad Schimel says cocaine has made a big comeback in the area as shipments of the drug are smuggled into the country from Mexico, Central America and South America.

WLUK-TV reports 13 of the 16 charged are in custody. One has posted bond. And authorities are looking for two others.

All suspects face drug-related charges including conspiracy to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, which carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence.