Gallery: MARGARET ATWOOD: The 77-year-old writer, businesswoman and activist has written many notable works, including "The Handmaid’s Tale," recently adapted into a TV series. Little known fact: She also invented a remote writing technology that allows a person to write in ink from anywhere in the world via the internet.

Gallery: THE METRIC SYSTEM: The United States is one of just three countries that have not adopted the metric system. Although Canadians did not invent the widely-used measurement system, it’s good to have Canada nearby to remind us that most places use meters for everything, not just sporting events. (Andre De Grasse of Canada, celebrates his win in the men's 100 meter earlier this year.)

Gallery: PEANUT BUTTER: While the earliest reference to peanut butter goes way back to the Ancient Incas and the Aztecs, Canadian Marcellus Gilmore Edson first patented peanut butter in 1884. We are happy to share a border with the country that created the best thing to go on sliced bread.

Gallery: RUSH: Rush is arguably the most popular band to come out of the prog rock movement and a favorite of generations of adolescent nerds.

Gallery: POLAR BEARS: An estimated 60-80 percent of the wild polar bear population lives in Canada, making the country the best place to see the bears in the wild.

Gallery: CELINE DION: Dion remains the best-selling Canadian artist of all time. With five Grammy Awards and several number one hits, arguably her most recognizable song is “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie Titanic.

Gallery: TIM HORTONS: The iconic Canadian coffee and doughnut shop opened its first location in 1964 and expanded in the U.S. in 1981. Tim Hortons is even selling a special poutine doughnut on Canada Day, but only in select U.S. locations.

Gallery: DRAKE: Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, released his debut album in 2009 and his been a star in the U.S. ever since.

Gallery: HOCKEY: Not only did a Canadian invent hockey, but Canada also has some of the best hockey players. One of them, Sidney Crosby, has been instrumental in leading both the Canadian Olympic team and the Pittsburgh Penguins to victory. He's pictured hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Gallery: COLD WEATHER: When people from other U.S. states complain about the cold, we just roll our eyes. But we know Canadians experience just as serious of winters as we do. We appreciate having neighbors that know what real winter weather is like.

Gallery: JUSTIN TRUDEAU: We just wanted to take a moment to appreciate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appearance, er, ability to explain quantum computing. Nothing political here. Carry on.

Gallery: TRIVIAL PURSUIT: The widely popular board game was created by two Canadian journalists when they found pieces of their Scrabble game missing and decided to create their own game. There are over 50 different versions, which helps keep us Minnesotans entertained when we’re trapped indoors in the winter.

Gallery: TUQUES (OR TOQUES): Some might be more familiar with the term that was originally used in France to describe a brimless hat. Canadians adopted it to describe knit or winter hats. We like it because it’s a more fun name for a winter hat, which is important when you have to wear winter hats in almost every month of the year.

Gallery: THE OBJECTIVELY ATTRACTIVE RYANS: Canadian actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling aren’t just award-winning stars with pretty faces. Reynolds has visited sick children in the hospital wearing his Deadpool costume to raise their spirits. Gosling has traveled to developing countries, raising awareness of conflicts that affect human rights.

Gallery: POUTINE: The dish originated in Quebec in the 1950s and has become a staple for Canadians and even some Minnesotans. The traditional dish is made with French fries and cheese curds topped with light brown gravy, but many variations have surfaced across Canada and northern parts of the U.S.

With the northernmost point in the continental United States situated in Angle, Minn., many in our state feel a special kinship to Canada.

Minnesota and Canada share a lot more than just a border, such as beautiful landscapes, a lot of lakes and a love for hockey.

We fit right in, even down to sharing the niceness stereotype.

Like Canadians, Minnesotans aren't afraid of a little cold weather. We enjoy a good board game -- Trivial Pursuit was invented there -- and an even better doughnut. We appreciate a man with a good head on his shoulders.

As Canada marks its 150th anniversary in towns, cities and at backyard barbecues nationwide, we wanted to wish our neighbors to the north a happy 150th Canada Day with a gallery of 15 reasons why Minnesotans love Canada.