With the northernmost point in the continental United States situated in Angle, Minn., many in our state feel a special kinship to Canada.
Minnesota and Canada share a lot more than just a border, such as beautiful landscapes, a lot of lakes and a love for hockey.
We fit right in, even down to sharing the niceness stereotype.
Like Canadians, Minnesotans aren't afraid of a little cold weather. We enjoy a good board game -- Trivial Pursuit was invented there -- and an even better doughnut. We appreciate a man with a good head on his shoulders.
As Canada marks its 150th anniversary in towns, cities and at backyard barbecues nationwide, we wanted to wish our neighbors to the north a happy 150th Canada Day with a gallery of 15 reasons why Minnesotans love Canada.
