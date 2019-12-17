ST. PAUL, Minn. — Fifteen Democrats will be on Minnesota's Super Tuesday presidential primary ballot, the state party announced Tuesday.

The long Democratic ballot will contrast with the Minnesota GOP ballot, which will list only President Donald Trump, though party officials say they'll provide an opportunity for voters to write in other candidates.

The Democratic candidates will include Minnesota's senior senator, Amy Klobuchar. Also on the ballot will be leading candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

But the list also includes candidates who've struggled to get attention in the crowded field, such as environmentalist businessman Tom Steyer, author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Two late entries — former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick — also made Minnesota's ballot.

Minnesota's presidential primary will be Tuesday, March 3, a day when 14 states hold primaries. The contests will account for more than a third of the Democrats' pledged delegates.