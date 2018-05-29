Gallery: The "Cavern Club," a Beatles-themed performance space with sound and lighting systems and private back entrance.

Gallery: One of two walk-in closets in the master suite.

Gallery: The kitchen has two islands, as well as a butler's pantry.

Gallery: The 18,000-square-foot house, built in 2012 by John Kraemer & Sons, has a grand two-story foyer.

Gallery: Bella Vista, an estate on Lake Minnetonka in Deephaven, is on the market for $15.795 million, making it highest-priced residential listing currently in Minnesota.

Bella Vista, an estate now for sale on Lake Minnetonka, is like a home, health club and resort all in one. The property is packed with so many recreational options that an owner could live large without ever leaving the premises.

Need some exercise? There’s a full gym — and also a sport court, complete with scoreboard and viewing balcony.

Having friends over? Take a dip in the pool, screen a movie in the theater, tee up the golf simulator or hit the bowling alley. Or, heck, even host a concert — there’s a Beatles-themed “Cavern Club” with a stage, sound and lighting systems and a private back entrance.

Then there’s the lake — 195 feet of shoreline on Sunset Point, Minnetonka’s highest point.

“It has amazing views from every room, with sunsets year-round,” said listing agent Julie Regan, Lakes Sotheby’s, of the 18,000-square-foot house set on 1.8 acres in Deephaven.

But you’ll need a big bank account. Bella Vista’s price tag is $15.795 million, making it the most expensive listing currently in Minnesota. That’s $3 million more than the second most expensive home now on the market, also on Lake Minnetonka, listed at $12.5 million. But Bella Vista is a long way from being the priciest property ever on the lake. That would be Southways, the Pillsbury estate, once offered for $53.5 million, and later divided into several properties.

Luxury residence on the shores of Minnesota's Lake Minnetonka.

Bella Vista was built in 2012 by John Kraemer & Sons. The brick-and-stone house with slate roof has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five fireplaces. There’s a Hearst Castle-worthy outdoor swimming pool with a rooftop deck and a hot tub accessible by heated stairs. “You can use it even in winter,” said Regan.

The master suite has not one but two enormous walk-in closets with built-ins, storage islands and even seating. Carrie Bradshaw would weep for joy.

Other features:

• “Epicurean” kitchen, complete with two islands and butler’s pantry.

• Two-story grand foyer and two-story windows.

• Sauna, bath and locker room off the sport court.

• 3-D projector and motion chairs in the home theater.

• Outdoor kitchen with 42-inch gas grill.

Julie Regan of Lakes Sotheby’s, 952-230-3159, has the listing.