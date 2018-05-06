Morning-line favorite Justify had a clean trip to the finish Saturday at soggy Churchill Downs, giving Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith — who rode at Canterbury Downs in Shakopee from 1985 to '88 — his second Kentucky Derby victory and trainer Bob Baffert his fifth. Justify became the first horse to win the Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old in 136 years. Story on C6.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins-St. Louis series preview
The Twins are 10-12 all-time against the Cardinals and 4-10 in St. Louis, but 2-3 in the current Busch Stadium.
Twins
Fowler's 2-run HR in 14th rallies Cardinals past Cubs, 4-3
Dexter Fowler had a flair for the dramatics during his two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, from game-winning home runs early in his first year at Colorado to the leadoff blast in Game 7 of the World Series in 2016.
Outdoors
Ice is nip and tuck, but Minnesota fishing folk optimistic for open water on Opening Day
Next weekend's fishing opener won't be as icy as people think.
West Metro
Ice out on Lake Minnetonka, ties record set in 1857
Just after noon Saturday ice-out was declared on the 14,500-acre lake, the largest in the metro area. This year's ice-out date tied May 5, 1857, for late ice-out honors.
Outdoors
Anderson: A guide to landing the wily walleye
A guide for anglers about where and how to catch the state's most prized fish on opening day
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.