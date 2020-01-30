MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted in a 2018 Fitchburg homicide has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Gary Mays Jr. was convicted of felony murder after a jury trial last November.
Mays was also given six years of supervision to follow his prison time during sentencing in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Mays and two other men were charged in the death of Julian Patterson. Authorities say Patterson was shot and killed during a drug deal.
