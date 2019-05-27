FULTON, Wis. — Authorities say the 14-year-old girl who died after her canoe capsized on the Yahara River was from Janesville.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said Monday Grace Gordon was canoeing with seven other people Saturday in Murwin Park when they fell out of their canoes. Authorities say Gordon became trapped under one of the canoes and a submerged log.
The others were rescued by boat. Preliminary autopsy results support accidental drowning.
