Eva Igo, a 14-year-old hoofer from Inver Grove Heights, gets her chance to wow Jennifer Lopez on the new NBC show “World of Dance” on Tuesday night. She trains at the acclaimed Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood.

“World of Dance,” is yet another modern take on an old-fashioned talent show. The participants, who range in age and style, are all impressive, which means the emphasis is on spectacle rather than sarcasm. Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and Jenna Dewan Tatum round out the team of celebrity cheerleaders.

On Monday morning, the show released a video on Facebook of one of Igo's routines and it's already gained 800,000 views and counting.

Al Taw’am, a twin-sister, hip-hop act from the Twin Cities, is also expected to compete in the show’s inaugural season.

Watch the show: 9 p.m. Tue., KARE, Ch. 11