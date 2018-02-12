FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Counselors are available to students at Fort Atkinson High School following the death of a freshman student in a weekend snowmobile crash.
Authorities say 14-year-old John Jaeckel, of Jefferson, was snowmobiling in Sumner Saturday evening, missed a curve on the trail and crashed. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says fellow riders tried to save the teen, but he died at the scene.
The school was also open for students on Sunday.
