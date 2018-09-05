DENVER — Prosecutors say they have charged a 14-year-old boy in a shooting that critically injured another teenage boy outside of a Denver middle school.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann's office says the boy was formally charged Tuesday with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
He appeared in court on Wednesday morning to be told of the charges. The boy's name and photo are not being released because he was charged as a juvenile.
The shooting happened Aug. 28 near Cole Middle School northeast of downtown Denver.
McCann's statement says the boy who was shot remains in critical condition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Immigrant charged in Iowa student's death was known by alias
The Mexican man charged with abducting and killing an Iowa college student was known for years on the dairy farm where he worked by another name: John Budd.
Variety
Presentation shows deputy stayed outside as students died
The commission investigating the Florida high school massacre saw a presentation Wednesday demonstrating the inaction of the sheriff's deputy assigned to the campus, showing he stayed outside the building where the shooting happened as students and teachers were gunned down.
Variety
Indictment renews murder charge against Atlanta ex-officer
A grand jury renewed murder charges Wednesday against a white former Atlanta police officer in the 2016 death of a black man who was fatally shot while driving a car.
Home & Garden
Demolished Pillsbury mansion's contents to be sold this weekend
Demolished estate's furniture will be offered at H&B Gallery in Uptown this weekend.
National
Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory' TV prank
Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday sued comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for defamation and emotional distress after being pranked on the actor's television show.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.