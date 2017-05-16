A 14-year-old boy is dead and police in Princeton are investigating after being called to a residence about shots fired.

Police have released few details about the shooting, which happened about 3:55 p.m. Monday inside a residence on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue North.

Officers found the teen deceased and a second 14-year-old boy at the scene, said Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick.

Neither the name of the victim nor the second juvenile have been released.

Frederick said there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the public.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting with the investigation.

Princeton is about an hour northwest of the Twin Cities.