MOSCOW — The Russian military says that a fire on one of its deep-sea submersibles has killed 14 sailors.
The Defense Ministry says that the blaze erupted Monday while the vessel was performing tests in Russia's territorial waters.
The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the fire was extinguished thanks to the crew's self-sacrifice.
It added that the submersible is now at the Arctic port of Severomorsk, the main base of Russia's Northern Fleet. An official investigation has started.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Multiple walls collapse in India monsoon rains, killing 31
Heavy monsoon rains in western India caused at least four walls to collapse onto huts and city shanties, killing at least 31 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said Tuesday, as forecasters warned of more rain.
World
Arctic fox walks more than 2,700 miles from Norway to Canada
Norwegian researchers say an arctic fox has walked from northern Norway to Canada's far north, a distance of 4,415 kilometers (2,737 miles), in 76 days.
World
Sri Lankan PM opposes president's move to hang drug convicts
Sri Lanka's prime minister says he opposes a decision by the president to execute drug convicts, saying the country must conduct its affairs in a civilized manner.
World
Heatwave moves toward central and eastern Europe
As Serbia and the rest of the Balkans sizzled under scorching temperatures, an international group of experts tasked with assessing climate change warned that Europe faces the unappetizing prospect of more frequent and more intense heatwaves.
World
UK Tory contenders vow to scrap Irish border Brexit policy
The two contenders to be Britain's next prime minister both said Tuesday they would unblock the Brexit impasse by scrapping a contentious Irish border provision that has hamstrung efforts to approve a divorce agreement with the European Union.