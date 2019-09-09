BERLIN — Authorities say 14 people have been injured, five of them with life-threatening burns, during an explosion at a village festival in western Germany.
The German news agency dpa reported Monday that police are still investigating the cause of the explosion Sunday at the festival in Freudenberg.
Police told dpa that it appears likely that oil inside a big frying pan caused the explosion at the local Backesfest that was attended by about 100 people.
The Backesfest celebrates the annual start of operations of a traditional old bakery in the village.
