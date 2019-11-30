– There were, after five frantic days of searching, no more living animals.

The president of Romania's animal welfare organization made the grim announcement Friday, ending an effort to rescue more than 14,000 sheep trapped on a cargo ship that overturned after leaving port, an episode that has raised fresh questions about transporting live animals by sea.

The sheep had been destined for a buyer in Saudi Arabia when the vessel, the Queen Hind, partly capsized last Sunday. The ship's crew of 21 was quickly rescued, but thousands of animals remained on board.

For days, rescue workers searched for surviving sheep. On Sunday, they were able to pull 33 living animals from the waters. Over the following days, as they searched the vessel, more were found alive among piles of sodden carcasses.

"It was kind of a nightmare, but otherwise we didn't have any chance to reach the live animals," said Kuki Barbuceanu, president of the animal welfare organization, known as ARCA.

"We've checked all of the ship, and unfortunately there are no more," Barbuceanu said Friday, saying the rescue operation had saved 254 sheep out of 14,600 aboard. The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations confirmed the end of the rescue effort.

The operation had been made difficult by unstable conditions onboard, officials said, and by the fact that the animals, which can weigh upward of 130 pounds, had to be brought out of the ship, one by one, through a single point.

On Tuesday, rescuers started cutting holes in the sides of the vessel to reach less accessible areas after receiving permission from the vessel's owner. This allowed the crew to find more animals, but the number of rescues dwindled as the days wore on. On Thursday, just 24 were found alive.

Rescuers halted their efforts Thursday evening, but the search resumed Friday after officials decided to go ahead with a dangerous cut into a compartment.

"The rescue mission wasn't a simple one, or a risk-free one," said Raed Arafat, head of the Department of Emergency Situations under the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs. He said that more than 100 people a day were involved in the operation, including members of the water rescue agency.

The cause of the ship's capsizing is still a mystery. On Monday, Romania's transport minister, Lucian Bode, ordered an investigation, saying "we cannot allow such events to be repeated."

An estimated 2 million sheep and 1 million cattle are transported each year from European Union member states to the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. Romania is one of the main exporters.

Animal rights advocates said that the journeys are often too long, regulations aren't up to scratch, and the rules are often flouted.

"The vast majority of journeys, despite what the European Commission says, involve breaches of the law," said Peter Stevenson, a veteran lawyer and chief policy adviser at Compassion in World Farming, an animal welfare organization based in Britain.

"Enforcement of regulations is terrible," Stevenson said, adding that he had written to the Romanian agricultural minister asking for details about the pre-loading inspection of the ship.