SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a dead gray whale has washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing the total to 13 dead whales found in the area since March.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the whale carcass was found Thursday along the Point Reyes National Seashore near Limantour Beach.
The Marine Mammal Center plans a necropsy to determine what killed the gray whale.
The center says more whales have been spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area since early March and scientists fear it's because they are starving and can't complete their annual migration from Mexico to Alaska.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
WWII researcher: Sea wreck must be plane of US MIA pilot
A researcher says wreckage on the ocean floor near a Japanese island must be from a fighter-bomber that crashed in 1945 with an American pilot who is still listed as missing in action.
National
US beefing up forces in Middle East to counter Iran
The U.S. will send hundreds of additional troops and a dozen fighter jets to the Middle East in the coming weeks to counter what the Pentagon said is an escalating campaign by Iran to plan attacks against the U.S. and its interests in the region. And for the first time, Pentagon officials on Friday publicly blamed Iran and its proxies for recent tanker bombings near United Arab Emirates and a rocket attack in Iraq.
National
Mayor, US Senate hopeful cited for leaving accident scene
Helena mayor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Wilmot Collins has been ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident after a driver reported a hit-and-run near downtown Helena earlier this week, police said Friday.
National
WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94
John Pinto, a Navajo Code Talker in World War II who became one of the nation's longest serving Native American elected officials as a New Mexico state senator, has died. He was 94.
Nation
Trump tries to steer border wall deal to N.D. firm owned by GOP donor, Fox News guest
Fisher Industries' top executive is a GOP donor and frequent guest on Fox News.