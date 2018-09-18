SEATTLE — Washington state's King County Council has approved $135 million in public funding for improvements at Safeco Field where the Seattle Mariners play.
The funding package narrowly passed in a 5-4 vote on Monday.
The Mariners initially asked for $180 million in funding to fix wear and tear at the 19-year-old stadium as part of a long-term, 25-year extension with the Public Facilities District that oversees the ballpark.
Funding package opponents argued that the billion-dollar company could pay for its own needs.
The funding package was lowered to $135 million after dozens of housing advocates argued that the funds would be better used on much-needed affordable housing.
The Mariners thanked the public for their support in a statement issued after the vote.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.