SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark as he dived for lobster off the Southern California coast is out of the hospital.
KGTV-TV says Keane Webre-Hayes was released Thursday from Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. He suffered a bite Saturday that tore his back, shoulder, torso, face and ear.
The teen was bitten as he dove in about 9 feet (2.7 meters) of water off Encinitas, north of San Diego.
Witnesses estimated the shark was about 11 feet (3 meters) long but the type isn't known.
A trio of rescuers pulled the badly bleeding boy to a kayak and applied pressure. He was airlifted to the hospital.
His mother, Ellie Hayes, told reporters on Monday that it was a miracle her son survived.
