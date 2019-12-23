A house party on Chicago's South Side was meant to remember a man who was fatally shot during a carjacking in April, authorities said. But the memorial itself erupted into violence early Sunday after at least two gunmen opened fire, wounding 13 people, four of them critically.

The shooting took place just after midnight in the Englewood neighborhood on what was the birthday of the man killed in April, said Tom Ahern, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.

About 70 people, including friends and family of the man, were in the two-story house at the time. The motive was not immediately clear.

Fred Waller, chief of patrol, said at a news conference that authorities were still investigating any connection between the April killing and Sunday's shooting. Two people were being questioned.

He said he did not believe the shooting was gang-related, and that it was likely an "isolated incident" stemming from a "personal dispute."

"It's a terrible tragedy and frankly an incredible act of cowardice," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a later news conference.

Waller said that the victims had "various gunshot wounds to their bodies." The youngest victim was 16 years old, and the oldest was about 48. Four people were critically injured and the rest were in stable ­condition.

Waller said surveillance footage captured part of the shooting. After gunshots were fired during a dispute inside the home, people began spilling outside, and two gunmen fired on the crowd, he said.

"It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party," he said.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman, who represents the neighborhood, said that she had gone to the scene after hearing about the shooting from constituents. "I saw disappointment, I saw frustration, I saw, oh gosh, fear," she said. "I saw lots of concerned neighbors getting to the bottom of it."

Chicago has long struggled with gun violence. In one weekend in August, for example, seven people were killed and 52 wounded by gunfire. In October, a 7-year-old girl dressed as a bumblebee was shot while trick-or-treating with her family on Halloween.

Shootings overall, however, are down this year compared with last year.

The Chicago Tribune, which tracks the number of shooting victims in the city, said 2,594 people had been shot as of Dec. 14, 248 fewer than in 2018.

And in Baltimore

Two shooters opened fire on a crowd outside a hookah lounge early Sunday, wounding seven people, including at least three teenagers, police said. The unidentified suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun, began shooting around 1:45 a.m. Baltimore police said they don't have a motive for the attack and were searching for the suspects.

"The criminals are just brazen," said Police Col. Richard Worley. "This guy gets out of a car with a rifle, not even a handgun, walks up the street and just opens fire on a line of people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.