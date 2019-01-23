ACCRA, Ghana — A regional official in Ghana says 13 miners have died after inhaling smoke from a blast they detonated.
Paulina Abayage says the miners who died Wednesday were working at the Chinese-owned Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd. at Gbane in Upper East Region.
She says others affected were taken to a regional hospital for treatment.
The Minerals Commission has directed the company to suspend all mining operations at the site.
The mine has been plagued with accidents over the years. In October, an underground cleaner died after being struck by a machine. In April 2017, seven illegal miners were trapped by smoke and killed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Venezuela's Maduro gives U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave country
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in a defiant speech Wednesday before masses of anti-government demonstrators who took to the streets to demand President Nicolas Maduro's removal — a bold move that was immediately recognized by the Trump administration and a growing number of other Western nations.
World
The Latest: Guaido urges embassies to disobey Maduro
The Latest on nationwide protests in Venezuela (all times local):
World
Australia confirms dual citizen has been detained in China
The Australian government said on Friday a Chinese-Australian writer had been detained in China in what a friend suspects is part of a backlash against Canada's arrest of a top Chinese telecommunications executive.
World
Canadian ambassador: Huawei exec could avoid US extradition
Canada's ambassador to China said a top Chinese executive has a strong case to avoid extradition to the United States in remarks one of his predecessors said were "mind-boggling.
World
The Latest: Teen climate activist chides Davos elites
The Latest on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.