MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old girl was shot when bullets struck her home.
The shooting happened early Sunday. Police say the girl was sitting on her bed when bullets entered her bedroom and struck her.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police say the girl was struck more than once by the bullets, which were fired outside her home.
The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don't know who fired the gun and say the investigation continues.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Strong winds overturn sailboat in Minnesota; 2 men safe
Two men are safe after strong winds overturned their sailboat on a lake in west-central Minnesota.
Local
12-year-old Milwaukee girl shot when bullets strike home
Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old girl was shot when bullets struck her home.
Local
Former homicide convict seeks $5.7 million in compensation
A man who spent 25 years in prison in connection with a 1992 homicide wants the state to pay him nearly $6 million, according to documents filed with the Wisconsin Claims Board.
Local
Demand for halal meats connects Minnesota Muslims, farmers
It's been a win-win situation, providing a fast-growing market for goats and sheep while also creating cross-cultural relationships and friendships.
Local
Pressure builds for new Minn. laws to deal with gun violence
Other states have passed "red flag" and background-check bills, part of a national movement for tougher gun laws now stirring again in Minnesota.