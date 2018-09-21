MANCHESTER, N.H. — A girl from Honduras has been reunited with her family in New Hampshire after she was separated from them by the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal border crossings.

Twelve-year-old Nathalia Guzman travelled from Yoro, Honduras with her aunt Francia Guzman, her uncle, Henrry Cruz-Amaya, and her cousin, Fernando Cruz-Guzman. WMUR-TV reports she was sent to a detention center in Chicago when her family reached the border.

Her aunt and cousin were allowed into the U.S. and are living in Twin Mountain, New Hampshire.

Eva Castillo of the New Hampshire Alliance for Immigrants & Refugees says lawmakers like Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen were instrumental in reuniting Nathalia Guzman with her family.

Her uncle, Henrry, is detained in Georgia. A nonprofit group, Honduras Hope, is working to reunite him with the family.