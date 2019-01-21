ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 12-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed while she was playing outside a church in suburban Chicago.
Arlington Heights police are calling the death a "tragic accident."
Police say the girl, Esther Jung, was playing with a 9-year-old girl in the snow outside Rothem Church on Sunday. Their families began looking for the girls about an hour after they went outside to play.
They found the girls under the snow. The younger girl survived.
Police say it's unclear how long the girls were trapped. The temperature at the time was about 14 degrees.
