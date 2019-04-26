MADISON, Wis. — Police say a 12-year-old girl suspended from a Madison school showed up at the school, beat up a fellow student and injured two officers.

Authorities say the girl returned to Jefferson Middle School Wednesday, assaulted a student and threatened another with a fire extinguisher. Police were called and tried to de-escalate the situation. But, the girl attacked two officers. One was treated for whiplash and shoulder injuries while the other suffered a split lip and abrasions.

The State Journal says the girl was arrested on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, trespass and resisting arrest.