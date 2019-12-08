A 12-year-old boy from New Ulm has died in a snowmobile crash, authorities said.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near an intersection in the city of Nicollet, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
The name of the boy and details of the crash have not been released.
