MINNETONKA, Minn. — Police in Minnetonka say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested in the stabbing death of his 16-year-old brother.

A police statement Monday says he's being held in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center while the county attorney's office decides on charges.

Officers were called to an apartment in Minnetonka around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. They found a 16-year-old with a stab wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect was initially evaluated at a hospital, then released to his parents. Police continued to investigate, then arrested him Sunday night.

Police believe the weapon was a kitchen knife. The mother and other family members were home at the time. Police haven't disclosed a motive except that there was some sort of altercation between the two boys.