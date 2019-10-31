NIAMEY, Niger — Niger's Defense Ministry says at least 12 soldiers have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram extremists in the country's southeast near its border with Chad.
The statement by the ministry late Wednesday said the attack in Bilabrine in the Diffa region took place overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday by suspected militants.
The ministry said several Boko Haram fighters were killed after the military pursued the attackers, though it did not say precisely how many.
Boko Haram is based in Nigeria and its 10-year insurgency has concentrated on attacks in that country, but the extremists also stage attacks in neighboring Niger and Cameroon.
Merkel's conservatives in Germany seek an end to sniping
Prominent members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party are calling for an end to internal sniping after the latest in a string of poor election performances.
Japan justice minister resigns in election payments scandal
Japan's justice minister resigned Thursday over election payment allegations involving his wife, also a lawmaker, and about his own reported gift-giving, becoming the second Cabinet minister to step down in a week.
Ukraine's leader vows more weapons pullbacks in the works
Ukrainian troops will begin a weapons pullback in a second location in war-torn eastern Ukraine next week if a cease-fire there persists, the country's leader said Thursday.
As economy slows, new ECB head Lagarde faces big challenges
Europe's economy is losing strength. Top officials at the European Central Bank are at odds over policy. And it's even unclear whether they can do much to help anyway.