LONDON — Police picked up a group of 12 migrants from a beach in southwestern England as top British officials met to discuss the increasing numbers of people attempting to cross the English Channel from France to England.

The Home Office said the group found Monday consisted of nine men, two women and a 10-year-old child from Iran. The office said they all received health checks before they were turned over to immigration officials for interviews.

A surge of Channel crossings in recent weeks prompted Home Secretary Sajid Javid to call a crisis meeting with representatives of Britain's Border Force and National Crime Agency and senior government officials.

British and French officials are discussing increasing patrols of the Channel. The trip across is dangerous because of high seas and busy shipping lanes.