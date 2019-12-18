PANAMA CITY — Twelve inmates were killed and about a dozen more were wounded in a gunfight Tuesday inside a prison in the capital, Panamanian authorities said.
The shooting occurred in a cell block that holds inmates who belong to a single local gang.
Five pistols and three rifles were found after the shooting. The weapons appeared to have been smuggled in to the La Joyita prison in Panama City.
Alexis Muñoz, assistant director of the National Police, said it such smuggling has been a longstanding problem and "there are many ways that weapons can get in."
The Interior Department said no guards or prison personnel were injured in the confrontation and no escapes were reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
China commissions first home-built aircraft carrier
Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended the commissioning of China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier.
World
12 inmates dead in shootout at Panama prison
Twelve inmates were killed and about a dozen more were wounded in a gunfight Tuesday inside a prison in the capital, Panamanian authorities said.
World
Puerto Rico to approve cockfighting, defy federal ban
Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government and approve a law to keep cockfighting alive in a bid to protect a 400-year-old tradition practiced across the island despite a federal ban that goes into effect this week, officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
World
Guaidó promised to save Venezuela, but the flame he lit is wavering
Guaido's supporters weary as Maduro holds on.
World
US opposes lifting key sanctions against North Korea
The United States said Tuesday that it opposes a draft resolution proposed by China and Russia that would terminate U.N. sanctions on key North Korean exports, calling the measure "premature" at a time when Pyongyang is threatening to conduct "an escalated provocation" and is refusing to meet with U.S. officials to discuss denuclearization.