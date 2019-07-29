MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a dozen people died of apparent drug overdoses this past weekend in Milwaukee County.
The medical examiner's office says three of the 12 died in less than one hour Sunday. And in less than five hours Saturday, five people died of suspected overdoses.
The majority of the deaths are in Milwaukee. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
11-year-old boy missing after swimming in S. Minn. river is ID'd
He had been swimming with friends Saturday, when he was pulled into deeper water by the current, authorities said.
Local
Horse drags woman 'a long distance' to her death in western Minnesota
A woman was dragged to her death while walking a horse Friday morning in western Minnesota, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. A…
Local
12 apparent overdose deaths this weekend in Milwaukee County
Authorities say a dozen people died of apparent drug overdoses this past weekend in Milwaukee County.
Local
Northwestern Wisconsin hit again by severe weather
Northwestern Wisconsin is again pounded by severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts, even as crews continue cleanup efforts from last week's tornadoes and straight line winds.
Local
2 possible tornadoes leave trails of damage
At least two possible tornadoes caused damage in northern Washington County and McLeod County as severe weather swept across Minnesota.