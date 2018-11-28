The Mall of America just got a lot cooler with the announcement of a new 12,000-square-foot ice skating rink. “Skate the Star” will be open to the public Dec. 8 through Jan. 27.

Located at the North entrance, the oval rink (the first ever at the mall) will be built around the mall’s star sculpture using 18,000 gallons of water.

“An ice rink has been an experience we have always wanted to bring to life for our guests who visit Mall of America during this cherished time of year,” said Jill Renslow, senior vice president of business development at Mall of America. “We want our guests to experience the unexpected when they visit each year.”

Another rendering of the MOA ice rink.

Skate the Star will be free and open to the public during select mall hours. Guests can use their own skates, or skate rentals will be available for $5 with 100 percent of skate rental proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.

For more information about Skate the Star including hours of operation and group rental opportunities, visit www.mallofamerica.com/skate.