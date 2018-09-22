SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Maryland say an 11-year-old girl has become the fourth member of her family to die from a shooting rampage by her father, who also killed himself.
The Washington Post reports that Mina Kim died Thursday after being gravely wounded in the shooting Monday at the family's Montgomery County home.
The girl's death leaves only one survivor, a 22-year-old woman who is still hospitalized.
Police say the woman called 911 just after midnight Monday. They said 57-year-old Yong Mun Kim, shot his wife, Sang Yeon Kim, and their two children, Mina and 10-year-old Andy.
Police said he also shot the 22-year-old woman, his stepdaughter, then used his gun to kill himself.
