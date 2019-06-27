SRINAGAR, India — Officials say a minibus carrying students to a picnic has fallen into a gorge along a Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 11 and injuring seven others.
Civil administrator Mohammed Saleem Malik says the bus slipped off the road on Thursday as its driver negotiated a curve near southern Shopian town.
Malik says the students attended a private computer center. The injured students were hospitalized.
India has the world's deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
2 crew die in Siberia after plane skids off runway
Investigators say two crew members have been killed and 31 passengers injured in a plane incident in Russia's eastern Siberia.
World
Tunisia's aging president hospitalized with serious illness
Tunisia's 92-year-old president has been taken to a military hospital after falling seriously ill.
World
Twin suicide attacks target police in Tunis; 1 dead, 8 hurt
Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck Tunisia's capital on Thursday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people.
World
Airline group advocates more training for Boeing 737 Max
A trade group representing hundreds of airlines pushed again for additional training on Boeing's 737 Max plane and for a coordinated effort to ensure the safe return of the aircraft after two deadly crashes.
World
Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe as part of restructuring
Carmaker Ford said Thursday it is shedding 12,000 jobs in Europe to increase profitability, part of a global trend of cost cuts by automakers facing shifting consumer tastes and heavy investments in electric cars.