More Snow Thursday Morning

Did you wake up to some flurries falling from the sky Thursday morning? While there really wasn't accumulation across central parts of the state, some areas - like this vehicle in the St. Cloud area - did see some slight accumulation.

A little bit heavier snow fell across northern portions of the state, with 1.1" of snow as of 7 AM at NWS Duluth. Those fall colors against that snowy background look beautiful!

Here's a look at snow at climate sites across the region Wednesday. A record 2.5" of snow did fall in International Falls, with a record 5.7" falling at NWS Grand Forks.

But take a look at some of these overall totals across northern Minnesota. The heaviest fell in northwestern Minnesota, where 11" of snow fell near Karlstad and 9.5" fell in Greenbrush. That wasn't even the heaviest total in the region - 19.2" fell at the Grand Forks Air Force Base, with drifts up to 33"! Closer to the Cities, 0.3-1.3" was reported in the Brainerd area, up to an inch was reported in the Alexandria area, and 0.8" fell in Long Prairie and Camp Ripley. You can check out these snow totals here.

Freeze Warnings Thursday Night

Make sure you know where your coats are to wake up Friday morning, as temperatures across the state will drop into the 20s for lows including here in the Twin Cities. Parts of northwestern Minnesota could drop into the teens.

Due to the cold conditions expected to wake up Friday morning, Freeze Warnings are in effect across southern Minnesota. You may notice the lack of warnings across the rest of the state - these areas have already received a killing frost/freeze this fall, therefore warnings will not be issued.

Heavy Precipitation So Far This Month

Rain, rain... go away! It's been quite a wet, dreary start to the month across most of the state, with some areas like Duluth and Brainerd picking up over 3" of rain. In the Twin Cities (through Wednesday), 2.85" has fallen this month.

Unlike the past several months, so far the entire state is running above average in the precipitation department.

When we look at meteorological fall so far in the Twin CIties, 9.72" of rain has fallen - which is good enough for the fifth wettest start to the season on record.

Warmer Water Made Hurricane Michael Stronger

By Paul Douglas

Michael was the third strongest hurricane on record to strike the U.S. mainland; just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength. The donut-shaped swirl of 130-155 mph winds around the eye was the rough equivalent of an EF-3 tornado lasting 1-2 hours, only this one was 40 miles wide. The devastation in the Panama City area is surreal - like a bomb went off.

We're seeing more cases of very rapid intensification of hurricanes in recent years. Warmer air means more water vapor available for intense inland rains; warmer water is jet fuel for storms that get their energy from ocean water. Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico were 4F warmer than average for mid-October, helping to spin up a much stronger storm.

Get ready for a whiff of wind chill today, but an overnight freeze may have killed off most of the mosquitoes and ragweed. Good riddance. The sun (remember the sun?) peeks out today, but reinforcing clippers Sunday and Tuesday keep us chilly into the first half of next week.

The weather pendulum swings back to a mild phase later next week with 60s less than a week away.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 46. Low 37. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sunshine. High 52. Low 34. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, still brisk. High 47. Low 30. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: A few tantalizing peeks of sun. High 45. Low 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 51. Low 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunnier and milder. High 58. Low 46. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Blue sky, breezy and balmy again. High 67. Low 45. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 10-20 mph.

This Day in Weather History

October 12th

1969: Snow accumulates in several locations. Minneapolis receives 2 inches, while St. Cloud records 3.6 inches, Redwood Falls gets 1.7 inches, and Springfield records 1.5 inches.

1918: Dry fall weather sets the stage for dangerous fires. Several fires roar through large areas of Carlton and St. Louis Counties. The towns of Cloquet, Moose Lake, and Brookston are the hardest hit. The Carlton County Vidette calls it a 'Hurricane of burning leaves and smoke'. At least 453 fatalities are reported, and possibly as many as 1,000 occurred. Over 11,000 people would be left homeless.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 12th

Average High: 60F (Record: 87F set in 1975)

Average Low: 41F (Record: 23F set in 1917)

Average Precipitation: 0.08" (Record: 1.43" set in 1997)

Average Snow: 0.0" (Record: 2.5" in 2009)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 12th

Sunrise: 7:24 AM

Sunset: 6:33 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 8 minutes and 21 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 34 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 7:30 AM Or Later: October 16th (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 6:30 PM Or Earlier: October 14th (6:29 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 11 Hours Of Daylight?: October 15th (10 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Another cool day is expected Friday across the state - but it'll be sunnier than what we have seen recently! Highs will be in the 40s across central and northern Minnesota, with 30s across northern Minnesota.

Highs will still be a good 10-20 degrees below average across the state Friday.

Temperatures climb even higher on Saturday - back into the 50s! - before they crash back to only around 40 Sunday. A mix of clouds and sun are expected each day, with very little chance of precipitation. A cold front passes through late Saturday, causing those cooler Sunday highs as well as blustery winds Saturday night into Sunday.

We'll stay cool through the middle of next week, but a warm-up does start to appear as we head toward late next week, just in time for kids to be out of school for MEA. Highs could climb into the 60s next Thursday and Friday.

After a very wet period, it looks like we'll dry out over the next couple weeks in the Twin Cities with maybe a silght rain chance Tuesday.

National Weather Forecast

Some lingering rain will be possible from a cold front and what is left of Michael across parts of the Northeast to begin the day. A trough of low pressure moving across the central part of the nation will help spark some showers and storms... and even some morning snow across parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. Moisture from what is left of Sergio will stream into parts of the Southwest and, especially by Saturday morning, into parts of the Southern Plains.

It'll be a chilly Friday across the upper Midwest, with highs a good 5-20 degrees below average for mid-October.

Through Saturday evening, the heaviest rain across the lower 48 will be across the Mid-Atlantic region in association with Michael. Most of that rain should fall through early Friday. We'll also be tracking what is left of Sergio moving into the Southern Plains, bringing the chance of a few inches of rain into the end of the week and the weekend.

Some light snow will spread into parts of South Dakota and Nebraska Thursday Night, leading to light accumulations. A new system moving into the northern Rockies Saturday could lead to several inches across that region. Most of the snow across the Colorado Rockies will have fallen on Thursday.

Michael Weakening But Still Producing Strong Winds And Rain In The Southeast - Praedictix Corporate Weather Briefing: Thursday morning, October 11th, 2018

Michael continues to weaken across the Mid-Atlantic this morning. As of 8 AM ET Thursday, Michael was a tropical storm with 50 mph winds and was moving to the northeast at 21 mph. Recent wind gusts associated with Michael include 54 mph at Folly Island, SC, and 49 mph in Charleston, SC. The center of the storm was sitting across western South Carolina, about 40 miles west-northwest of Columbia, SC.

Widespread damage has been reported across the Florida Panhandle. Chunks of U.S. 98 in Panama City have washed away. Tyndall Air Force Base reports extensive damage from Michael, with a 129 mph gust reported on Wednesday as the system was nearing landfall. The extent of damage is still unknown in locations, including in Apalachicola.

81 miles of I-10 in the Florida Panhandle between Mile Marker 85 and Mile Marker 166 has been closed to allow authorities to clean debris. Florida Governor Rick Scott is asking residents to stay off the roads and allow authorities to work. Check the latest road conditions in the Florida Panhandle at https://fl511.com/.

Over 800,000 power customers from Florida to North Carolina are without power this morning. A majority of those are in Florida and Georgia, with both states having at least 350,000 without power.

Sadly at least two people have been killed in storm-related incidents.

While Michael continues to move over land and remain in a weaker fashion today, this remains a dangerous storm across the Mid-Atlantic over the next 12-24 mph with heavy rain and gusty wind.

Wind gusts of 30+ mph will continue today into early Friday across parts of the Mid-Atlantic, with the strongest winds expected to occur across parts of northeastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia (50-60 mph gusts possible). Areas from Georgia to North Carolina remain under Tropical Storm Warnings; meanwhile, Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been issued across parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Heavy rain continues to be a concern today, especially across parts of North Carolina and Virginia where 4-7” could fall in a short amount of time. This heavy rain threat has prompted Flash Flood Watches up the eastern seaboard.

Storm Surge Watches are also in effect for the sound side of the Outer Banks from Ocracoke Inlet to Duck, NC where a 2-4 foot storm surge will be possible as Michael pushes back out into the Atlantic.

Michael On Radar This Morning. Michael has quickly weakened since landfall midday yesterday and is now a tropical storm sitting across eastern Georgia. As of the 8 AM ET update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Michael was located 40 miles west-northwest of Columbia, SC. The storm had sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 21 mph.

Power Outages Across The Region. Over 800,000 power outages have been reported across the Southeast as of around 7 AM CT this morning due to Michael, with numerous reports of downed power lines and power poles due to the system. Most of those outages are in Florida and Georgia, where over 340,000 power customers are without power in both states. In some areas, it could be days if not weeks until power gets restored.

Michael Accelerates Northeastward. Michael will continue to race northeastward today with the center of the system crossing into North Carolina this afternoon and into the Atlantic Ocean by early tomorrow morning. Additional weakening is expected while Michael is over land, but as the system becomes a post-tropical low over the Atlantic it is expected to strengthen. This system will stay south of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Continuing Tropical Storm Warnings. Due to the continuing threat of tropical storm conditions across parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, Tropical Storm Warnings continue today across the region. Locations that are under these Tropical Storm Warnings include Macon, Savannah, and Augusta (GA), all of South Carolina, and Charlotte, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greenville, Hatteras, and Asheville (NC).

Forecast Peak Wind Gusts. Strong wind gusts of 30+ mph will be possible along the path of Michael over the next 24-36 hours, with some of the strongest expected across southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. The stronger wind gusts would be capable of power outages and fallen trees, especially due to the already saturated soils across parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

High Wind Warnings. Due to stronger winds expected as Michael exits the U.S., numerous Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been issued across parts of the Mid-Atlantic. The High Wind Warning includes areas like Elizabeth City and Norfolk, where wind gusts of 55-60 mph will be possible from 6 PM this evening until noon Friday.

Heavy Rain Threat. While the rain threat has ended across parts of Florida and southwest Georgia, heavy rain will continue along the path of Michael over the next day. A band of 3-7” of rain is expected today into Friday from eastern Georgia to the southern Mid-Atlantic states, with higher amounts possible in parts of North Carolina and Virginia. This heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

High Flood Threat. This heavy rain is leading to a HIGH threat of flooding across parts of North Carolina and Virginia today. Models indicate the potential of 4-7” of rain to fall across this region today - a region that saw excessive rain from Florence within the past month and has seen one of their wettest years to date on record. Those factors lead to already saturated soils which would allow that additional rain today to cause flash flooding.

Flash Flood Watches. Flash Flood Watches continue across the Mid-Atlantic due to the heavy rain threat that Michael poses over the next 12-24 hours across the region. Watches further north of the system (up into New England) are not directly due to Michael, however, they do have a connection: as a cold front sweeps in, moisture from Michael will get pulled northward. In areas like New York City and Boston, this will lead to periods of heavy rain that could allow flash flooding to occur.

Storm Surge Concerns. Water levels have been receding along the Gulf Coast, but as Michael exits the Mid-Atlantic it could help to cause a storm surge along parts of the Outer Banks. The highest potential of that occurring will be along the sound side of the Outer Banks from Ocracoke Inlet to Duck where a 2-4 foot storm surge will be possible. Due to this, Storm Surge Watches have been issued.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

No one's ever seen a moonmoon, but the internet already loves it

More from c|net: "Scientists are exploring the possibility of a smaller moon going around a larger moon, and there are some truly adorable names being kicked around. One name being considered is "moonmoon," according to New Scientist. No known moons have a moonmoon, but Sean Raymond and Juna Kollmeier, the astronomers working on the paper titled "Can Moons Have Moons?" argue that the existence of such a moon is possible given the right conditions."

Huge reduction in meat-eating ‘essential’ to avoid climate breakdown

More from the Guardian: "Huge reductions in meat-eating are essential to avoid dangerous climate change, according to the most comprehensive analysis yet of the food system’s impact on the environment. In western countries, beef consumption needs to fall by 90% and be replaced by five times more beans and pulses. The research also finds that enormous changes to farming are needed to avoid destroying the planet’s ability to feed the 10 billion people expected to be on the planet in a few decades. Food production already causes great damage to the environment, via greenhouse gases from livestock, deforestation and water shortages from farming, and vast ocean dead zones from agricultural pollution. But without action, its impact will get far worse as the world population rises by 2.3 billion people by 2050 and global income triples, enabling more people to eat meat-rich western diets."

High Arctic plant spurts raise climate concerns

More from the Climate News Network: "The Arctic is becoming greener, warmer and leafier as small plants that once hugged the ground to trap snow and insulate their roots in the permafrost have started to gain in stature. In the high latitudes, plants have begun to respond to climate change and warmer, moister soils by reaching for the sky. It is estimated that, by 2100, the northernmost vegetation could have grown by up to 60% taller. European scientists, backed by an international team of more than 120 biologists, report in Nature journal that tundra plants are gaining in height, and that species from further south are advancing towards the Arctic Circle."

Thanks for checking in and have a great Friday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser