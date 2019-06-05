CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday about an infant who wasn't breathing and found the child unresponsive in Calverton Park. First responders were unable to revive her.
It's unclear why the child was left inside the car for so long. The high temperature in St. Louis on Sunday was 79 degrees (26.11 Celsius). Police have questioned two persons of interest in the girl's death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Trump reads from FDR's prayer to the US on D-Day
President Donald Trump read from a prayer delivered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as he joined other world leaders and veterans Wednesday in marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Variety
Florida judge: Ex-deputy to turn in passport or stay in jail
A former school resource officer will have to stay in jail for now on charges of child neglect and negligence for failing to intervene as a gunman was killing students in a Florida high school.
Nation
11-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Missouri
Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.
National
O'Rourke voting rights plan seeks 65% national voter turnout
Beto (BET'-oh) O'Rourke has unveiled a voting rights proposal he says can increase voter registration by 50 million and raise nationwide voter turnout to 65%.
National
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds cold case murder conviction
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to life in prison for a 1998 murder that had been cold for over a decade.