ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Eleven Israeli players are taking part in a judo competition in the United Arab Emirates after the tournament was temporarily suspended last year over a ban on Israeli symbols during the medal-awarding ceremony.

The Abu Dhabi Judo Grand-Slam, which started Saturday and runs for three days, includes athletes from 62 countries, with Israel represented by six male and five female competitors.

The International Judo Federation had suspended the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam from its schedule, but it was reinstated in September after its UAE organizers promised equal treatment to Israeli athletes.

The UAE does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Last year, the UAE organizers had singled Israel out with a ban on displaying its flag or playing its anthem during the tournament when one of its athletes was awarded a medal.