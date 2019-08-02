MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin health officials say they've linked vaping to 11 recent cases where teenagers and young adults developed "severe lung disease" that required hospitalizations.

Officials said Friday they're investigating another seven cases that may also be linked to vaping.

The health department says all the patients they interviewed reported vaping in the weeks and months prior to being hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, coughing, and weight loss. Officials said the severity of the cases varied and some patients needed assistance breathing.

Some of the patients improved with treatment but officials say they're investigating whether the lung disease will cause long-term damage.

The counties with confirmed cases include Racine, Door, Walworth, Dodge, Waukesha, and Winnebago.

Officials say investigators are trying to find out what vaping products were used.