CLEVELAND — Authorities in Cleveland say 17 people, including 11 children, have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon. Cleveland police say several people were ejected from vehicles.
Officials say all the children were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and MetroHealth in stable condition.
A 33-year-old woman was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition. The other injured adults were taken to area hospitals.
No further details have been released. An investigation continues.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police rescue wedding party from flooded road
Police came to the rescue when heavy downpours flooded a street, trapping a bride, groom and their wedding party in a car.
Nation
Bus hits overpass at Newark Penn Station, dozens injured
A bus hit an overpass at Newark's Penn Station, peeling back part of its roof and injuring dozens of passengers.
National
Security experts, Trump allies alarmed by Omarosa recordings
Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman is drawing fire from President Donald Trump's allies and national security experts for secret recordings she made at the White House, including her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.
National
Northeast governors, eastern Canada premiers meet in Vermont
Governors from the U.S. northeast and premiers from eastern Canada will be meeting in Vermont, where they are expected to discuss a variety of issues amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.
National
Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests
Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism isn't welcome in the United States gathered in a park outside the White House to protest a white nationalist rally on the anniversary of the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.