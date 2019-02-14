BRUSSELS — Thousands of Belgian teenagers skipping school to protest for better climate protections have been joined by university students and grandparents for a sixth straight week of marches to keep pressure on authorities to do more.
Police say the demonstration in Brussels drew at least 11,000 people on Thursday.
The sustained success of the marches comes despite some school measures to dissuade students who continue to stay away every Thursday. It started with a few thousand six weeks ago and swelled to around 35,000 two weeks ago.
The protests have kept a focus on climate change as a political pressure point before national and European Union elections.
