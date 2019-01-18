MORGANTOWN, Miss. — A 101-year-old hunter in Mississippi is still at it, and even dropped two deer with one shot.
The Clarion Ledger reports veteran hunter Bertha Vickers made the twofer during her first successful hunt at age 101. She says getting two in one a few days after her Jan. 9 birthday was a complete accident. She fired at one and got a surprise.
She says, "Then I saw two deer on the ground. It shot plum through both of them."
Vickers says she got the two-in-one after missing four deer this season. She says she helped clean the animals and shared the meat with her family.
Vickers says, "I made steaks, but I gave most of it to my grandchildren."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
VocalEssence founder networked his way to global greatness over 50 years
A musical visionary and tireless self-promoter, VocalEssence founder Philip Brunelle is a world-renowned force.
Variety
This now-lost Minneapolis mansion was a sterling example of Tudor Revival style.
Massive Tudor Revivals were once common in the Twin Cities. This Loring Park gem was one of the best.
National
Shutdown hits home for Trump; he lives in government housing
The partial government shutdown is hitting home for President Donald Trump in a very personal way. He lives in government-run housing, after all.
Celebrities
Anthony Rapp hopes he did his part to 'change the culture'
Actor Anthony Rapp says he came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey because he feared assaults could "keep happening" if he said nothing.
Pets
The Puppy Chronicles: The secret life of Angus
If you could spy on your dog while you were gone, what would you see?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.