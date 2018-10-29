PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of "witches" traded in broomsticks for paddles in Oregon during the last weekend before Halloween.
The costumed coven paddled six miles (10 kilometers) on boards Saturday along the Willamette River, which divides the city of Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the paddleboard event started two years ago with a handful of participants but now attracts hundreds.
Participants donated packages of socks, underwear and T-shirts to a local nonprofit group before they started paddling.
Spectators who were caught off guard by the witches watched from the shoreline.
