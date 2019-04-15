HARTSDALE, N.Y. — A 100-year-old yoga instructor has no plans to stop practicing and teaching.

Tao Porchon-Lynch (TAH'-oh) first encountered the ancient practice of yoga at age 7 on a beach in India, where she was born. She recalls being transfixed by a group of boys doing yoga poses. When her aunt told her the movements were "not ladylike," she responded, "If boys can do it, I can do it."

She now works in Hartsdale, a northern suburb of New York City.

Porchon-Lynch says her mission is to teach people how to breathe right.

Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded her the prestigious Padma Shri Award for exceptional achievement.

Despite four hip replacements, she also does ballroom dancing at a Fred Astaire Dance Studio. She has been on the television show "America's Got Talent."