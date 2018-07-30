Roger Ebert got it right away.

“Batman isn’t a comic book anymore,” the legendary film critic wrote in the summer of 2008 upon the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” Instead, the reviewer saw “a haunted film that leaps beyond its origins and becomes an engrossing tragedy. ... This film, and to a lesser degree ‘Iron Man,’ redefine the possibilities of the ‘comic-book movie.’ ”

When “The Dark Knight” landed in theaters 10 years ago, the “comic-book movie” centering on superheroes had certainly experienced some creative peaks, including the first two “Superman” movies beginning in the ’70s, Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman,” Bryan Singer’s first “X-Men” in 2000 and the launch of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” franchise. But in 2008, even after Jon Favreau’s “Iron Man” birthed the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that same summer, superhero cinema was not accorded much artistic pedigree. As art, it was popcorn filmmaking that didn’t even rise to the level of “Star Wars,” many mainstream critics and filmgoers believed.

Nolan greatly altered common perspectives on superhero movies. Their dark Batman sequel scored critically, garnering eight Oscar nominations and winning two, including a posthumous trophy for Heath Ledger’s hauntingly iconic performance as the Joker.

The film, of course, scored commercially, too, becoming the first superhero movie to top $1 billion in worldwide gross. “Dark Knight” was such a well-regarded success that its failure to land a best picture nomination is commonly cited as the academy’s impetus for changing the rules, eventually allowing a maximum of 10 best picture nominees each year.

Yet a decade later — as Variety reports that “Dark Knight” will get a limited Imax 10th-anniversary rerelease this summer — it’s worth reflecting on just how much critical prejudice the film faced at the time, and how some of the most notable national movie critics then couldn’t appreciate what Nolan had delivered.

New York Magazine’s David Edelstein was unimpressed. “It’s a shock — and very effective — to see a comic-book villain come on like a Quentin Tarantino reservoir dog,” Edelstein wrote. “But then the novelty wears off and the lack of imagination, visual and otherwise, turns into a drag. ‘The Dark Knight’ is noisy, jumbled, and sadistic.”

For Newsweek’s David Ansen, the darkness blotted out his capacity to enjoy the film. “There’s not a touch of lightness in Bale’s taut, angst-ridden superhero, and as the 2½-hour movie enters its second half, the unvarying intensity and the sometimes confusing action sequences take a toll,” he wrote.

Then there was the New Yorker’s David Denby, who appreciated Ledger’s performance and some of the effects — yet he had no use for Bale, let alone the coming bombardment of superhero franchises. “ ‘The Dark Knight’ is constant climax; it’s always in a frenzy, and it goes on forever. Nothing is prepared for, and people show up and disappear without explanation; characters are eliminated with a casual nod.”

Then, Denby’s final shovel-full dirt in his burial of the film:

“ ‘The Dark Knight’ has been made in a time of terror, but it’s not fighting terror; it’s embracing and unleashing it — while making sure, with proper calculation, to set up the next installment of the corporate franchise.”